Family and friends are concerned for the well-being of a man missing from his Wellington home for four days.

Aiken Hakes. (Source: Supplied)

Aiken Hakes, 33, was last seen four days ago according to social media posts from concerned friends and family.

Police say he is missing from his Kilbirnie home.

"Police and his family have concerns for his well-being," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 220708/2393.