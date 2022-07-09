Ireland make history with first win over All Blacks on NZ soil

Relive our live updates of tonight's Test match between the All Blacks and Ireland at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Ireland defeat the All Blacks 23-12. (Source: Photosport)

FT: NZL 12-23 IRE

The Irish started the game on top and finished it strong, levelling their series against the All Blacks 1-1.

Their ability to take advantage of All Blacks' errors and their speed on attack made the difference. New Zealand didn't look like the same team that put up 42 points last week and Ireland Captain Sexton's inclusion in the full 80 minutes was instrumental for his team's victory.

Ardie Savea's exclusion from most of the match also impacted the All Blacks significantly and they will look to improve on their discipline in game 3.

New Zealand and Ireland resume the series next Saturday in Wellington.

That's all from us tonight. Enjoy your weekend.

80min: NZL 12-23 IRE

Ireland finish the game with possession and take their time before booting the ball out in to touch. Ireland get their first victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand.

78min: NZL 12-23 IRE

NZL TRY! The All Blacks found momentum. Led by some great footwork from Jordie Barrett who passed out to Will Jordan on the right wing to score New Zealand's first points of the second half. Barrett isn't able to convert the try.

76min: NZL 7-23 IRE

The play gets messy as we close in on the last four minutes with both sides knocking the ball on. We go to an All Blacks scrum.

73min: NZL 7-23 IRE

The All Blacks are now challenging Ireland on their goal line. Taukei'aho has lifted the energy of the team and gone through to score but the try is being checked for grounding.

They attempt to score again but Ireland are called for an offside.

But there's no evidence of the ball touching the ground.

73min: NZL 7-23 IRE

Sexton who has had a stellar performance is down with visible pain in his foot. He walks off the field and is limping. Play has stopped.

72min: NZL 7-23 IRE

The Irish attack as All Blacks try to keep up. The ball is back in New Zealand's hands as Samisoni Taukei'aho powers through.

67min: NZL 7-23 IRE

Scott Barrett steals the ball from an Irish lineout. But once again an error by the All Blacks gives Ireland another penalty kick opportunity.

Sexton's kick just in the 22m line is successful.

64min: NZL 7-20 IRE

Fakatava gets his first touch of the ball and comes on full of energy. Ireland make some changes to their team as they look to secure a victory.

62min: NZL 7-20 IRE

The home crowd are ecstatic and applaud Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava as he runs onto the field to replace Aaron Smith and make his debut

60min: NZL 7-20 IRE

Ireland power through after winning another lineout. All Blacks have possession and look to create something with some clean breaks but the Irish defence remains strong.

55min: NZL 7-20 IRE

Ireland still dominate possession. They try to pass out wide but it's too strong and goes out into touch. We come back for their penalty though for an earlier knock on by the All Blacks.

Johnny Sexton decides to kick the penalty and it's successful.

51min: NZL 7-17 IRE

All Blacks win the lineout and work hard in the maul with Codie Taylor holding the ball out the back.

The ball goes out to Ofa Tu'ungafasi and he looses the ball going into an Irish wall. We go to an Irish scrum.

49min: NZL 7-17 IRE

IRE TRY! Bundee Aki breaks through as Ireland close in on the try-line. They chip away at the All Blacks advancing as Andrew Porter scores his second try of the night. Sexton converts the try as Ireland extend the lead.

45min: NZL 7-10 IRE

Ireland continue to put pressure on the All Blacks but they turn the ball over. New Zealand try to attack but they respond by knocking the ball on. We go to a scrum.

42min: NZL 7-10 IRE

Patrick Tuipulotu comes onto the field to replace Brodie Retallick who went in to tackle Ireland's Johnny Sexton and collided into his hip.

40min: NZL 7-10 IRE

The action is back in Dunedin.

HT: NZL 7-10 IRE

All Black Leicester Fainga'anuku goes up for a catch and challenges Ireland's Mack Hansen. (Source: Photosport)

That's the first half over at Forsyth Barr Stadium. For the most part it was dominated by Ireland who didn't waste time and scored in the opening minutes. They used their speed and smart play to force the All Blacks to make mistakes and turn the ball over.

It was also 40 minutes of interrupted play with the All Blacks being given two yellow cards and a red.

But things changed in the final few minutes when Ireland were forced to play with 14 men and Barrett capitalised to score under the posts. At this point it's anyone's game.

Stay with us as we bring you the second half of action shortly.

40min: NZL: 7-10 IRE

NZL TRY! The All Blacks keep going after the halftime hooter goes. Beauden Barrett comes out of nowhere, collecting a loose ball from a ruck right in front of New Zealand's goal posts to score the first try for New Zealand.

38min: NZL 0-10 IRE

The All Blacks try to cross the line before the break. They have a penalty advantage and it's quickly taken by Codie Taylor. Scott Barrett collects the ball and leaps towards the line but the ball has been held up.

Ireland's James Ryan is sent off the field with a yellow for the fourth card of the game.

35min: NZL 0-10 IRE

Ardie Savea returns to the field after a scrum.

There are some more disruptions to the game. Peyper says Savea needs to leave the field as he was the player who left prior to the scrum when Ta'avao was sent off.

32min: NZL 0-10 IRE

Jaco Peyper talks to Sam Cane about his team's discipline as Codie Taylor is seen grabbing the leg of an Irish player in the maul.

Aidan Ross runs onto the field for his international debut as Ardie Savea is taken off.

30min: NZL 0-10 IRE

There's a huge collision. Angus Ta'avao and Garry Ringrose clash heads and play stops as they both get checked by medical staff. Ringrose was attacking as Ta'avao came in for a tackle.

TMO checking the replay. They say that there was no direction change from Ta'avao as he went in for the tackle. He leaves the field with a red card.

27min: NZL 0-10 IRE

Ireland take advantage and hold on for eleven phases before referee Jaco Peyper calls a knock on. All Blacks rewarded for their commitment on defence as Leicester Fainga'anuku returns to the field.

25min: NZL 0-10 IRE

The All Blacks are in trouble again. Ofa Tu'ungafasi goes to the bin with a yellow card for an infringement close to the Ireland try line.

24min: NZL 0-10 IRE

Ireland are attacking at speed on the left side. Sexton makes a run on the left wing and lhis team ooks to pass but Beauden Barrett intercepts the ball and kicks the ball on the full.

22min: NZL 0-10 IRE

Ireland are dominating territory. All Blacks playing sloppy and not able to connect on passes. But they get the ball again as Barrett kicks it into Irish possession.

17min: NZL 0-10 IRE

All Blacks winger Leicester Fainga'anuku is sent to the bin with a yellow card as he jumped into contact against Hansen.

16min: NZL 0-10 IRE

All Blacks try to advance but the Irish defence is relentless. We head for an Irish scrum but New Zealand gets the ball back.

TMO is looking for a possible foul play when Irish winger Mack Hansen kicked the ball on the right corner and bumped into Papalii and Fainga'anuku on defence.

13min: NZL 0-10 IRE

Johnny Sexton kicks the penalty goal to take Ireland to 10-0 over the All Blacks.

12min: NZL 0-7 IRE

Aaron Smith feeds New Zealand's scrum in their 22. Rieko Ioane runs through with some razzle dazzle but Ireland are awarded a penalty again as Brodie Retallick doesn't release the ball in the ruck.

10min: NZL 0-7 IRE

Ireland knock the ball on and New Zealand get the ball. Play stops as Ireland's Peter O'Mahony gets checked by the medical team.

6min: NZL 0-7 IRE

Barrett kicks it towards Ireland's 22m line. James Lowe responds and kicks into the All Blacks 10m line. We have the first scrum of the night at halfway.

3min: NZL 0-7 IRE

IRE TRY! The Irish start strong and are in the All Blacks 22m line. All Blacks defence hanging on as Ireland break through but Andrew Porter is too strong and crosses the line.

Try is converted and Ireland are up 7-0 early.

1min:

All Blacks look to continue their unbeaten run at Forsyth Barr. Referee Jaco Peyper blows the whistle and we're underway. Beauden Barrett kicks us off.

7:03pm:

Aaron Smith leads a spine-tingling haka with Sam Cane at the front.

7:01pm:

There's a passionate group of Irish supporters in the crowd all decked out in green and singing the national anthem proudly. This is followed by God defend New Zealand as the fans get into it.

6:58pm:

Ireland have won three of their last six tests against the All Blacks and will be desperate to keep the series alive.

Fans eagerly wait for both sides to run out onto the field with an epic contest ahead.

We stand by for the national anthems.

6:40pm:

A sold out crowd is ready to roar at Forsyth Barr Stadium as Dunedin hosts their first All Blacks game of 2022. Playing under the roof with dry conditions will make for a good smoth game of rugby.

6:30pm:

Prop Aidan Ross and halfback Folau Fakatava are set to make their All Blacks debut after being named in the reserves ahead of the second test against Ireland.

Ross' outstanding season for the Chiefs and Fakatava's standout year with the Highlanders has seen them both earn their spot on the test stage.

Tupou Vaa'i is out with Covid and Sam Whitelock won't be playing as he recovers from concussion. This has made room for former Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu to gain a spot on the bench.

Under the normal rules, Tuipulotu would have to play provincial rugby first as he just returned from playing in Japan during the Super Rugby Pacific season.

However the NZ Rugby board have given Head Coach Ian Foster permission to select the lock with the team experiencing more unexpected disruptions this week.

Making his All Blacks debut last week, Leicester Fainga'anuku gets another start against Ireland while Pita Gus Sowakula will come off the bench after a great first test last Saturday where he scored a try in the second half.

Dalton Papalii has been named to start at blindside flanker while Scott Barrett moves into the second row to join Brodie Retallick, with Whitelock out.

The rest of the squad remains the same as the powerful lineup who defeated the Irish in game one at Eden Park 42-19.

As Foster named his squad captained by Sam Cane on Thursday, he said he wants them to strengthen the connections they have made so far and keep their foot on the pedal, with Ireland looking for a comeback.

“While I was delighted at how we performed and the leadership shown in the first Test match, we will need to really lift and improve in some key areas," Foster said. "We know the Irish will throw everything at us this week to keep the series alive.

“We’ve again had challenges this week, but we feel this team has laid a foundation to build on and is desperate to improve against a very determined Irish side.

“The backline remains unchanged with a plan to build on existing combinations from the previous week,” Foster said.

Ireland will be pleased to have their captain Johnny Sexton cleared to play after he sustained a head knock and failed the HIA in game one.

Mack Hansen replaces Keith Earls on the right wing while hooker Rob Herring returns to the squad and will come off the bench.

Kiwi-born players James Lowe and Bundee Aki are other inclusions for the visitors with the former starting on the left wing and Aki joining the reserves.

The Irish look to make history tonight as they have never beaten the All Blacks on NZ soil.

New Zealand has also never lost at Forsyth Barr Stadium dating back to their first match there in 2012.

Squads

All Blacks: 15. Jordie Barrett. 14. Sevu Reece. 13. Rieko Ioane. 12. Quinn Tupaea. 11. Leicester Fainga'anuku. 10. Beauden Barrett. 9. Aaron Smith. 8. Ardie Savea. 7. Sam Cane (captain). 6. Dalton Papalii. 5. Scott Barrett. 4. Brodie Retallick. 3. Ofa Tu'ungafasi. 2. Codie Taylor. 1. George Bower.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho. 17. Aidan Ross. 18. Angus Ta'avao. 19. Patrick Tuipulotu. 20. Pita Gus Sowakula. 21. Folau Fakatava. 22. Richie Mo'unga. 23. Will Jordan.

Ireland: 15. Hugo Keenan. 14. Mack Hansen. 13. Garry Ringrose. 12. Robbie Henshaw. 11. James Lowe. 10. Jonathan Sexton (captain). 9. Jamison Gibson-Park. 8. Caelan Doris. 7. Josh van der Flier. 6. Peter O'Mahony. 5. James Ryan. 4. Tadhg Beirne. 3. Tadhg Furlong. 2. Dan Sheehan. 1. Andrew Porter.

Reserves: 16. Rob Herring. 17. Cian Healy. 18. Finlay Bealham. 19. Kieran Treadwell. 20. Jack Conan. 21. Conor Murray. 22. Joey Carbery. 23. Bundee Aki.