Latest photo of Canterbury’s legendary ‘black panther’ a joke

New pictures have emerged on social media of the so-called black panther that has roamed the mid-Canterbury plains for decades. But it turns out they're just a well-executed joke.

The new picture is now the talk of the town, where the local pub changed its name to Panther’s Rock following a sighting some years ago.

Canterbury pub owner Deb Gilkison said the photos were "pretty startling" and it proves something is out there.

The legend of big black cats has been around for 50 years, with stories of encounters and several grainy snaps.

Mount Somers farmer Blair Gallagher said he spotted the panther earlier this year on his farm.

“I got out the binoculars on it... it sat up like a black cat and had quite a big mane on it.”

Gallagher said he never thought he should see one, but now he has "there's definitely something there".

But it turns out, the photo was actually taken by the Department of Conversation as a joke saying they have caught the black panther.

In reality the photo shows a DOC worker holding a feral cat caught in a trap in the upper Rangitata region as part of the eradication program.

The cat was the size of a small cheetah, weighing nearly 5 kilos and was 82cms long, including the tail.

The photo was taken from an angle that made the animal appear much bigger than it is

The Department of Conversation says management will be speaking to the staff member involved about using good judgement in the future.

Despite this conclusion, the legend of the black panther remains believed by many.