Ardern reassures NZ of UK relationship amid Johnson turmoil

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is reassuring New Zealanders the "exceptionally strong relationship" with the UK will continue, as political turmoil in Britain came to a head last night with Boris Johnson announcing his resignation as Prime Minister in his 'them's the breaks' speech.

Ardern was in England last Saturday, cementing an extension to the UK working holiday visa scheme with Johnson.

World leaders Jacinda Ardern and Boris Johnson meet at Downing Street. (Source: Number 10)

“I have seen reports overnight from the UK around the transition to a new Prime Minister," Ardern said from Sydney, where she is holding meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"While obviously I won’t comment on the domestic political affairs of another country, Kiwis should be reassured that New Zealand has an exceptionally strong relationship with the United Kingdom.

"Over the course of our time in office, we’ve worked incredibly well with both Theresa May, and then Boris Johnson, securing an incredibly important Free Trade agreement with the UK. I fully expect this cooperation to continue."

New Zealand signed a free trade agreement with the UK in March, with the changes currently going through Parliament and the Government hoping it will pass into law by the end of this year.

Johnson will stay on as caretaker PM and release the timeline for the Conservative leadership contest next week.

"I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed.," Johnson said outside No 10 last night. "And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world."

"But them's the breaks."

It came after about 50 Cabinet secretaries, ministers and lower-level officials quit, as accusations rose that Johnson had known about sexual misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher.