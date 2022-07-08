'Evict today': Fears Johnson could do mischief even as caretaker PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement he will resign has marked an end to three tumultuous years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street, after reading a statement in London. (Source: Associated Press)

During this time he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.

Many Brits have reacted to news of Johnson's resignation with relief and surprise, given his habit of digging in.

Conservative politicians and Brits have also expressed fears Johnson could do mischief even as a caretaker prime minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: After defiance and scandal, Boris Johnson goes with a shrug

"It's very difficult to see how Boris Johnson, given the character that he is, is going to be able to govern for three months in quiet humility and contrition," George Freeman said, who resigned as science minister on Thursday (Friday NZT).

"It felt like he can just keep on going and keep on ignoring it, so I was bit surprised this morning when saw it on my phone," Himmat Dalyway, an investment trader in his 20s, said outside an Underground station in London.

"Are you still 100% sure that he is going?"

Before he became prime minister, Johnson was an ebullient, attention-loving mayor of London; a journalist who was fired for making up a quote and filed exaggerated stories about EU excesses; and a politician with an Eton- and Oxford-honed talent for colourful oratory and the thrust and parry of debate.

As prime minister he became known for his light regard for the truth and his glib and offensive remarks. He called Papua New Guineans cannibals and likened Muslim women who wear face-covering veils to "letter boxes".

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent disclosures that Johnson knew about sexual misconduct allegations against a Conservative lawmaker before he promoted him to a senior position in government proved to be one scandal too many.

Now with a leadership election upon them, the Conservatives will have to decide whether they can stomach Johnson as a caretaker leader, a job that normally entails saying little and doing nothing.

"To be honest, I think a lot of the public will want to see him gone straightaway," Tim Bale said, a professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London.

"You know, they don't want to see him hanging around like a bad smell in Downing Street."

Caretaker PM concerns

"The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office - for up to three months - having lost the support of his Cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable" said John Major, former Conservative UK prime minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm not sure that anybody can look at Boris Johnson and conclude that he is capable of genuinely behaving as a caretaker prime minister. He will want to do things, and in the process of that undoubtedly cause more chaos than he has already" said Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

"Evict today or he'll cause carnage, even now he's playing for time & will try to stay" said Dominic Cummings, Johnson's former adviser writing on Twitter.

"He needs to go completely. He's inflicted lies, fraud and chaos in the country...It's obvious he's unfit to be prime minister. That's been blindingly obvious for a very, very long time" said Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party.

"As the nation celebrates prime minister Boris Johnson's resignation, BrewDog has provided beer fans with a new drink to stock up on for 'work events' and exit parties. Boris Lie-PA is a hazy IPA, which in keeping with its namesake, lacks transparency" said a Scottish brewery and pub chain marketing promotion of a commemorative beer.

Evict TODAY or he'll cause CARNAGE, even now he's playing for time & will try to stay



No 'dignity', no 'interim while leadership contest'.



Raab shd be interim PM by evening — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) July 7, 2022

"The departure of Boris Johnson opens a new page in relations with the UK. May it be more constructive, more respectful of commitments made, in particular regarding peace & stability in Northern Ireland, and more friendly with partners in the EU" said Michel Barnier, the European Union's former Brexit negotiator in a tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Finally. End of an undignified spectacle. Boris Johnson was all about maintaining power and his own ego...Now, British theatrical thunder should end" said German politician Bernd Lange, co-chair of the EU-UK contact group at the European Parliament, writing on Twitter.

"It's obvious to everyone that liberal regimes are in a deep political, ideological and economic crisis. The situation of Britain's half-decay causes concern. The loss of control, chaos, nosedive, that's how it's described by experts" said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"As for Mr Johnson, he dislikes us very much. We dislike him, too" said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Zelensky a departure from the rest

"We all heard this news with sadness. Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society, which is very sympathetic to you (Johnson). My entire office and all Ukrainians are grateful to you for your help" - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.