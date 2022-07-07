Person taken to hospital after Auckland apartment fire

A person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Auckland's CBD early on Thursday morning.

Firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire on Emily Place. (Source: 1News)

Firefighters were called to the fire in an apartment on Emily Place at around 12am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said one person required medical assistance.

1News understands the person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Tenants were reportedly evacuated.

St John Ambulance said one person in a moderate condition was taken to Auckland City Hospital.