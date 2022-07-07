Person taken to hospital after Auckland apartment fire

Source: 1News

A person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Auckland's CBD early on Thursday morning.

Firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire on Emily Place.

Firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire on Emily Place. (Source: 1News)

Firefighters were called to the fire in an apartment on Emily Place at around 12am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said one person required medical assistance.

1News understands the person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Tenants were reportedly evacuated.

St John Ambulance said one person in a moderate condition was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Plea for return of Pikachu taken from Rotorua business

2

Two arrested after Rainbow Youth Tauranga building gutted by fire

3

Air Pollution: Deadliest NZ centre revealed in study

4

Major banks cut two-year mortgage rate

5

Person arrested after gun seen in Auckland's Papakura

Latest Stories

Dalton Papalii to start, Folau Fakatava poised for ABs debut

UK trade envoy to NZ quits over Boris Johnson

Apple to add 'lockdown' safeguard on iPhones, iPads, Macs

Plea for return of Pikachu taken from Rotorua business

Related Stories

Covid, flu sends Auckland school back to online learning

Person arrested after gun seen in Auckland's Papakura

Michael Hill Newmarket robbed in brazen smash-and-grab

Health NZ won't fund Auckland urgent care overnight service