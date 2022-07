A person has been arrested after a gun was seen in the South Auckland suburb of Papakura.

Police officers at the scene of an incident in Markedo Place, Papakura. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to Markedo Place at around 6.35am on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson said multiple officers attended the incident and the person was taken into custody not long after.

No one was injured.

"A police presence remains in the area while inquiries are ongoing."