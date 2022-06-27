MP Paul Eagle finally announces Wellington mayoralty bid

Labour MP for Rongotai Paul Eagle has confirmed he is running for the Wellington mayoralty.

Paul Eagle (Source: 1News)

The sitting MP has been the centre of much speculation around the run to lead the capital city.

Former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau announced her mayoralty bid last year. The current mayor is Andy Foster.

Eagle will run as an independent with the Labour Party this morning announcing it would be endorsing Eagle.

General Secretary Rob Salmond said Eagle's campaign,"builds on his long and successful record working for the people of Wellington as a Wellington City Councillor, as Deputy Mayor of Wellington, and as MP for Rongotai".

"A Paul Eagle Mayoralty will bring Wellingtonians' progressive values to the Wellington Mayoralty, and represents a strong positive change for the city on critical issues like housing, transport, and infrastructure," he said.

If Eagle won the election, it would see a by-election in the Rongotai electorate.

The local body elections are set to be held between September 16 to October 8.

Eagle came under scrutiny after launching a survey for Rongotai constituents earlier this month asking about issues such as pipes.

Stuff reported he will take a period of leave from Parliament and said he would donate his pay to charity.