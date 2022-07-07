Four arrested in connection to Auckland mall stabbing

Source: 1News

Four people have been arrested in connection to a stabbing at WestCity mall last week.

Police were called to the mall in the afternoon of July 1, after an altercation between a group of people resulted in one 14-year-old, and one 17-year-old receiving stab wounds, according to a statement.

Security guards defused the situation and the four people involved left the shopping centre, shortly after.

Police said one person was stabbed and was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police executed search warrants across three West Auckland addresses. A 14, 15, 19 and 25-year-old were arrested and charged in connection to the stabbing.

The four offenders are due to appear before the Waitākere Youth Court on July 7.

The two victims are recovering well at home.

