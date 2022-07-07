10,710 new Covid cases on Thursday, 554 people in hospital

There are 10,710 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in The Cloud, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 554 people in hospital with the virus, 32 more than Wednesday.

Twelve people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, two more than 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry also announced another 15 deaths of people with Covid-19. The deaths had occurred since June 28.

Of the 15 people who have died, three were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Ten were men and five were women.

Five were from the Wellington region, four each were from the Auckland region and Canterbury/West Coast, and two were from Nelson/Marlborough.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1619.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 14.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 8013, up from 6114 a week ago, and up on 7591 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (271), Auckland (3458), Waikato (683), Bay of Plenty (445), Lakes (187), Hawke's Bay (448), MidCentral (360), Whanganui (163), Taranaki (273), Tairāwhiti (103), Wairarapa (125), Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley (1279), Nelson Marlborough (324), Canterbury and West Coast (1603), South Canterbury (131) and Southern (849).

The location of eight cases is unknown.

"Today's new cases of Covid-19 show the recent rise in case numbers remains steady," the ministry said.

"We are continuing to keep our response to the current community outbreak of Covid-19 under review and will adapt it as the outbreak and pandemic evolve, and as part of our resurgence planning."

A total of 3599 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 16,225 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 56,058. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 374 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, 10,290 community cases were recorded.