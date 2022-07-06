Image of car released in Bay of Plenty homicide investigation

Police are seeking the occupants of a vehicle as they investigate a potential Bay of Plenty homicide.

Police would like to speak with the occupants of the silver sedan pictured.

Police would like to speak with the occupants of the silver sedan pictured. (Source: Seven Sharp)

Eli Johnson, 27, was found at a Whakamārama property with critical injuries on Sunday, June 12. He later died at the scene.

Police are now seeking the occupants of a car driving in the area at the time.

Inspector Lew Warner said: "The investigation team continues to make progress and is working hard to identify all vehicles that were travelling in the Whakamārama and Te Puna areas at the time of Eli's death.

"We'd like the occupants of the silver sedan pictured to come forward and speak with us," he said.

Warner says police have already spoken with those in the white utility vehicle in the picture.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them on 105.

