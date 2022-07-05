Scott McLaughlin's parents 'so proud' after second IndyCar victory

It's been a dramatic 24 hours in the motorsport world from high speed crashes in F1, to Kiwi success in IndyCar, with Scott McLaughlin back on top of the podium.

His latest victory at Mid-Ohio a great way to celebrate America's independence day but what makes it even sweeter is the very special supporters who were pitside.

"I really wanted to get a win here with mum and dad," McLaughlin said after the race.

"To have mum and dad here was super special and America's weekend! I mean last night I was dressed up as a blow-up eagle so maybe I need to do that every July 4th weekend."

When the Kiwi claimed his first win five months ago his parents Diane and Wayne were watching back home.

But after 29 months apart, they finally witnessed in person their son's rapid rise.

"People say how do you feel? But you know you're just so proud, you're just so god damn proud of him," Wayne said.

They though Bathurst was big, even winning a Supercars championship but nothing can beat watching him win in Indycar.

"All the emotions were flowing today with crying, screaming, laughing," Diane said.

But it couldn't have gone any better for Team McLaughlin.

Starting in second, the race fell right into his lap with race leader Pat O'Ward in all sorts of trouble with his car losing power.

While Alex Palou piled on the pressure, for the second time this season McLaughlin fending him off to take victory.

It means McLaughlin is now just the second multi-race winner of the season to date.

It was the perfect day as a young Kiwi karter he used to mentor also came up trumps at Mid-Ohio, Ashburton's Hunter MceLrea taking out the Indy Lights development race.

Diane and Wayne Mclaughlin joked the Kiwis were taking over Mid-Ohio.

"We have and are proud of it," Wayne said.

"We let the Americans know," Diane laughed.