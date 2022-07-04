North Shore Hospital visitors passed Covid on to patients

Source: 1News

Some visitors to North Shore Hospital have been passing Covid-19 on to patients, according to the Ministry of Health.

North Shore Hospital.

North Shore Hospital. (Source: 1News)

In a statement the ministry said it would like to remind people who are unwell not to visit others in hospital.

"There is evidence of visitors to North Shore Hospital passing Covid-19 on to patients," the ministry said.

It said there had been an increase in the number of Covid-positive Waitematā inpatients, including an outbreak at a community site.

It urged visitors to be respectful of hospital rules, wear a mask at all times, practice good hand hygiene and cough/sneeze etiquette and maintain physical distancing of at least 1 metre.

On Monday there were 6498 new cases of Covid-19 and 487 people in hospital with the virus.

There were also eight deaths reported from the past two days.

New ZealandAucklandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

North Shore Hospital visitors passed Covid on to patients

2

Popular Auckland burger truck fears closure over rules

3

Rainmaker weather system en route to northern, central NZ

4

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

5

Clean car rebate: Dealers say some buyers hit with fee instead

Latest Stories

All Blacks want to take 'game to another level' - Beauden Barrett

Clean car rebate: Dealers say some buyers hit with fee instead

North Shore Hospital visitors passed Covid on to patients

6498 new Covid cases on Monday, 487 people in hospital

Fire service, union to re-engage bargaining amid strikes

Related Stories

Popular Auckland burger truck fears closure over rules

Mahuta pulls out of important Pacific meeting due to Covid

Person seriously injured in West Auckland shooting

NZ’s Covid-19 reinfections will be driven by BA.5 variant - virologist