6498 new Covid cases on Monday, 487 people in hospital

There are 6498 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

Rapid antigen test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 487 people in hospital with the virus, 63 more than Sunday.

Eleven people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, four more than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced eight deaths of people with Covid-19 over the past two days.

Of the eight people who have died, one was in their 60s, four were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Four were men and four were women.

Three were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, and one each were from Taranaki, MidCentral and Whanganui.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1567.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at 14.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7046, up from 5129 a week ago, and up on 6895 24 hours ago.

A total of 2035 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 9555 rapid antigen test (RAT) results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 49,298. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 152 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

Hospital visitors passing Covid to patients

The ministry also said there is evidence of visitors to Auckland's North Shore Hospital passing the virus on to patients.

It said there had been an increase in the number of Covid-positive Waitematā inpatients, including an outbreak at a community site.

"The public is reminded to stay away from hospital if unwell and to respect hospital rules if they do visit - wear an approved mask at all times, practice good hand hygiene and cough/sneeze etiquette as well as maintain physical distancing of at least one metre," the ministry said.

On Sunday, 4924 community cases were announced.