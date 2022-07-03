Woman dies after reportedly being shot at Gisborne property

Source: 1News

A homicide investigation has been launched in Gisborne after a woman died from a reported gunshot wound early on Sunday morning.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to a Centennial Crescent residential property in Te Hapara around 3.45am after reports a woman had a gunshot injury.

"Upon arrival, the woman was found deceased at the property," police said in a statement.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and we’re focused on piecing together the events leading up to the death of our victim,” says Eastern District Crime Services Manager Detective Inspector Dave de Lange.

“It is too early to speculate about what has happened and why and we will share information with the public as we are able.

"There will be a considerable police presence in the area in coming days as we complete a forensic examination of the property and speak with people in the area."

Cordons are currently in place on Centennial Crescent while investigations continue.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeGisborne

Popular Stories

1

Immunity-evading Covid variant will trigger second wave - experts

2

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

3

Ardern gifts Prince William book about potato as she wraps up Europe tour

4

Lindsay Lohan celebrates 36th birthday as married woman

5

Auckland woman waits 5 hours in rain for ambulance after fall

Latest Stories

Woman dies after reportedly being shot at Gisborne property

Minister admits FENZ creation 'a big part' of union ructions

More needs to be done on disability issues - Sepuloni

Countdown axing plastic produce bags labelled 'great'

Fiery affair as Kyrgios fights into Wimbledon's fourth round

Related Stories

3 injured after car crashes while fleeing police in Wellington

At least 8 plaques stolen from war vets' graves in Canterbury

Hastings community helps nab man who burgled five properties

Pair charged with alleged murder of Whakatāne man