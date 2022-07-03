Woman dies after reportedly being shot at Gisborne property

A homicide investigation has been launched in Gisborne after a woman died from a reported gunshot wound early on Sunday morning.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to a Centennial Crescent residential property in Te Hapara around 3.45am after reports a woman had a gunshot injury.

"Upon arrival, the woman was found deceased at the property," police said in a statement.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and we’re focused on piecing together the events leading up to the death of our victim,” says Eastern District Crime Services Manager Detective Inspector Dave de Lange.

“It is too early to speculate about what has happened and why and we will share information with the public as we are able.

"There will be a considerable police presence in the area in coming days as we complete a forensic examination of the property and speak with people in the area."

Cordons are currently in place on Centennial Crescent while investigations continue.