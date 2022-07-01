6984 new Covid cases on Friday, 8 deaths reported

There are 6984 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday.

A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 417 people in hospital with the virus, six more than Thursday.

Seven people are in an intensive care or a high dependency unit, one more than 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry also announced eight deaths of people with Covid-19 over the past seven days.

Of the eight people who have died, one person was aged in their 50s, two were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Five were men and three were women.

Three were from the Wellington region, two were from the Southern DHB area, and one each were from Waikato, Canterbury and South Canterbury.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1529.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 12.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6422, up from 4817 a week ago, and up on 6114 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 3528 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 12,627 rapid antigen test (RAT) results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 44,943. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 211 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Thursday, 7423 community cases were announced.