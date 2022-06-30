7423 new Covid cases on Thursday, 19 deaths reported

There are 7423 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Thursday.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 411 people in hospital with the virus, 16 more than Wednesday.

Six people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, two fewer than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 19 deaths of people with Covid-19 over the past seven days.

Of the 19 people who have died, two were aged in their 50s, three were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, six were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.

Eight were men and 11 were women.

Four were from Canterbury, three each were from the Auckland region and Waikato, two each were from Northland, the Wellington region and Southern DHB area, and one each were from Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay and Nelson-Marlborough.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1522.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 13.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6114, up from 4817 a week ago, and up on 5808 24 hours ago.

A total of 3692 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 13,404 rapid antigen test (RAT) results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 42,782. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 206 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Wednesday, 7829 community cases were announced.