PM discusses sanctions in call with Ukrainian President Zelensky

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

Jacinda Ardern spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Jacinda Ardern spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Source: 1News)

Ardern expressed New Zealand's solidarity and support for Ukraine and assured Zelensky New Zealand would continue with sanctions against Russia and Russian oligarchs.

Zelensky thanked Aotearoa for its assistance, in particular security, and said ongoing support was necessary as Ukraine casts an eye on rebuilding.

On social media, Zelensky said he invited Ardern to join the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

WorldPoliticsUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Young mum shot dead pushing stroller in New York

2

Watch: Cute moment Beauden Barrett learns wife is pregnant again

3

Hopes and doubts with health system overhaul to start at midnight

4

NZ to stay at Orange, Covid reinfection rules change

5

Woman who murdered 5-year-old boy jailed for at least 17 years

Latest Stories

Young mum shot dead pushing stroller in New York

PM discusses sanctions in call with Ukrainian President Zelensky

Hopes and doubts with health system overhaul to start at midnight

Dilworth abuse: Independent inquiry begins

Stark reality of gender pay gap laid bare in latest statistics

Related Stories

Ukraine war must not fuel arms race, Ardern tells NATO leaders

Watch: NZ troops train Ukrainians to use lightweight howitzer

2015 Paris terror attacks: ISIS extremist gets life sentence

Monkeypox: EU and US take further steps to curve outbreak