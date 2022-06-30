PM discusses sanctions in call with Ukrainian President Zelensky

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.
Ardern expressed New Zealand's solidarity and support for Ukraine and assured Zelensky New Zealand would continue with sanctions against Russia and Russian oligarchs.
Zelensky thanked Aotearoa for its assistance, in particular security, and said ongoing support was necessary as Ukraine casts an eye on rebuilding.
ADVERTISEMENT
On social media, Zelensky said he invited Ardern to join the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.