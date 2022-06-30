PM discusses sanctions in call with Ukrainian President Zelensky

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

Jacinda Ardern spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Source: 1News)

Ardern expressed New Zealand's solidarity and support for Ukraine and assured Zelensky New Zealand would continue with sanctions against Russia and Russian oligarchs.

Zelensky thanked Aotearoa for its assistance, in particular security, and said ongoing support was necessary as Ukraine casts an eye on rebuilding.

Had a conversation with 🇳🇿 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Thanked 🇳🇿 for solidarity & support of 🇺🇦, in particular security one. Discussed further strengthening of sanctions on Russia & ways of bringing the aggressor to justice. Invited to join the post-war reconstruction of 🇺🇦. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 30, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

On social media, Zelensky said he invited Ardern to join the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.