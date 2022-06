A pedestrian has been critically injured after being hit by a car in Lower Hutt.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said the pedestrian was "struck by a car" on Randwick Rd, near the intersection with Randwick Crescent, at around 7.15am on Thursday.

The road will be closed while emergency services work at the scene, police said.

Motorists are being asked to take alternative routes.