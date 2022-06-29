Gun reportedly fired at Far North property, two men charged

Two men have been charged after reports of a firearm being fired at an address in Kaikohe, Far North on Wednesday morning.

Police have called on the Armed Offenders Squad and helicopter support to help find the man.

Police say they were called to a Kaikohe property just after 10am.

"Multiple units attended the address and subsequently located an illegal firearm, which has resulted in two people being taken into custody," police said in a statement.

Two men, 21 and 49, have both been charged with carelessly discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are both due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow.

Police say it follows a series of arrests made over firearms in the Far North community in recent months.

"However we do not believe this incident is directly linked to any recent gang conflict in the area," police added.