A 34-year-old man has been charged with a range of cannabis offences and for possessing ammunition after police searched a gang address in Burnham, Christchurch on Wednesday.

Ammunition and drugs were found on the property and seized by police.

The man appeared in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they are continuing to step up enforcement and disruption of unlawful gang activity and issued a zero tolerance warning to those involved in organised crime.