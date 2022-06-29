Auckland restaurant owner devastated at second fire in five weeks

The co-owner of a popular Auckland restaurant is devastated after a fire ravaged part of the restaurant for a second time.

Happy Boy in Royal Oak has been closed since an electrical fire in its roof on May 23.

Early on Wednesday morning, fire ravaged the back of the building, with witnesses seeing flames pouring from it around 5.40am.

Photos and videos show the building has been left with extensive damage.

A building in Royal Oak left blackened by fire. (Source: 1News)

Happy Boy co-owner Joshua Lochan told 1News he was "even more devastated" by this morning's fire as he was expecting to hear back from insurers about the May fire today.

Lochan said he suspected this fire was arson as people had broken into the smoke-damaged restaurant over the weekend.

He said the walls had been tagged and items damaged by the May fire - a broken printer and water-damaged Uber Eats tablets - had been stolen.

Lochan said Happy Boy in Royal Oak will be closed for even longer now, so is encouraging people to visit its Ellerslie restaurant.

The fire also forced the 30 bus to detour, meaning a number of stops into the city were missed for about 30 minutes.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said it would not be commenting on the incident as some of its firefighters are on strike.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious.

The fire comes a day after more than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze in nearby Penrose, which prompted a warning of potentially toxic smoke for three suburbs.