Industrial building destroyed by fire in Auckland’s Penrose

A large fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning has destroyed an industrial building in Penrose, Auckland.

Fire at commercial property in Penrose, Auckland.

The fire at the Neilson Street site created potentially toxic black smoke which saw Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) urge residents in Onehunga, Māngere Bridge and Favona to stay inside.

At 8am FENZ said the threat of the toxic smoke had dissipated and the fire had been contained.

FENZ said the building owner advised them that there is no asbestos or other hazardous substances in the building.

Firefighters near the scene of blaze in Onehunga, Auckland.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2am with more than 100 fighting the blaze.

At 8am there were four fire engines and around 25 firefighters at the scene.

Smoke from Onehunga fire seen from Mangere Bridge.

Witnesses said explosions could be heard in the area around 3am.

The school day at Mangere Bridge School and Te Papapa School was initially affected by the smoke. They later told students after the smoke had dissipated that they would be open around 9am.

