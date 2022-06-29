Almost 30% of Kiwis have been victims of crime in past year - report

Logan Church
By Logan Church, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Twenty-nine per cent of New Zealanders have been victims of crime over the past year, according to a report by the Ministry of Justice.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The report reveals the most common offences were harassment and threatening behaviour, burglary, and fraud and deception – with these offences making up more than half of all crimes.

The number of households that experienced burglaries dropped "significantly" but the number of burglary incidents increased.

"This indicates households that were burgled were more likely to experience multiple burglaries," said Anton Youngman, the Ministry of Justice's general manager sector insights, said.

Half of all adults with "diverse sexualities" experienced crime over the past year – the New Zealand average is 29%.

It also found one in two queer adults would be sexually assaulted during their lifetime.

Sixty-one per cent of people who identified as bisexual experienced crime in the past 12 months.

Only a small percentage of offences, 25%, were reported to the police, with only 8% of sexual assaults reported.

The most common reason for not reporting those crimes were people thinking it was “too trivial or not worth reporting”, followed by “police couldn’t have done anything".

"The survey provides us with unique evidence because three quarters of crimes are not reported to police," said Youngman.

"It shows changes in victimisation and can indicate the effectiveness of Government policies on crime."

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

1News weather presenter Renee Wright welcomes baby girl

2

Wellington transport: Govt backs light rail, extra Mt Vic tunnel

3

Take a look at Air NZ's new economy lie-flat option

4

All Black World Cup winner honoured with haka as he retires with win

5

Hamilton speaks out after retired champs' reported racist slur

Latest Stories

Jason Momoa has title awarded to him by the United Nations

Fare-free public transport would ease cost of living woes - report

Subway shooting: Man kills US worker over 'too much mayonnaise'

Youngest councillor enters Ruapehu District's mayoralty race

Almost 30% of Kiwis have been victims of crime in past year - report

Related Stories

Murder charge laid over Auckland assault death

Trial of three men accused of murdering Auckland woman aborted

Man dies in custody at Spring Hill prison

'Miracle' no-one died after Wairarapa fentanyl overdoses