NZ providing more funds for non-lethal equipment for Ukraine

New Zealand is extending its deployment of defence force staff stationed in UK, Germany, and Belgium to help Ukraine, and will give an extra $4.5 million through the NATO Trust Fund.

New Zealand Defence Force. (Source: istock.com)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the $4.5m would go towards non-lethal equipment and supplies for the Ukrainian army.

Another senior New Zealand military officer will be seconded to support International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations.

"Russia’s continued assault on Ukraine is a blatant attack on innocent lives and the sovereignty of another country," Ardern said.

"Our response has not only included the condemnation of Russia’s actions, but practical support for Ukraine."

She said today's package included "a broad package of measures such as funding for military supplies and equipment, backing for international efforts to ensure legal accountability, including for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and extensions and enhancements of NZDF deployments".

The $4.5m funding will be through the NATO Trust Fund.

It will go to items such as military first aid kits, fuel, communications equipment and rations.