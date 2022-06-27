NZ providing more funds for non-lethal equipment for Ukraine

Source: 1News

New Zealand is extending its deployment of defence force staff stationed in UK, Germany, and Belgium to help Ukraine, and will give an extra $4.5 million through the NATO Trust Fund.

New Zealand Defence Force.

New Zealand Defence Force. (Source: istock.com)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the $4.5m would go towards non-lethal equipment and supplies for the Ukrainian army.

Another senior New Zealand military officer will be seconded to support International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations.

"Russia’s continued assault on Ukraine is a blatant attack on innocent lives and the sovereignty of another country," Ardern said.

"Our response has not only included the condemnation of Russia’s actions, but practical support for Ukraine."

She said today's package included "a broad package of measures such as funding for military supplies and equipment, backing for international efforts to ensure legal accountability, including for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and extensions and enhancements of NZDF deployments".

The $4.5m funding will be through the NATO Trust Fund.

It will go to items such as military first aid kits, fuel, communications equipment and rations.

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Christchurch stabbing: Fundraiser for family of slain Fijian woman

2

Deficiencies found in post-birth care of new mother

3

DHBs gone by end of week - what it means for you

4

Gina Crampton gets nod as Silver Ferns skipper for Comm Games

5

Nat MP could see abortion post 'was possibly insensitive' - Luxon

Latest Stories

Fentanyl overdoses: Mayor asks drug users to 'be careful'

Police seek help identifying woman’s body found in Wellington Harbour

Christchurch stabbing: Fundraiser for family of slain Fijian woman

Full video: Grant Robertson holds post-Cabinet news conference

Deficiencies found in post-birth care of new mother

Related Stories

Full video: Grant Robertson holds post-Cabinet news conference

Nat MP could see abortion post 'was possibly insensitive' - Luxon

MP Paul Eagle finally announces Wellington mayoralty bid

Economy 'pretty resilient' Robertson says amid talks of recession