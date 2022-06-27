Fourth person charged after death of man in Auckland

A fourth person has been arrested and charged in relation to a homicide in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden earlier this month.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Benjamin Kimball-James Mcintosh, 37, died in Auckland Hospital after being found in a critical condition on the morning of June 3 on Glen Eden's Glendale Rd.

Three people were arrested and charged the following week following a dramatic car chase in Northland.

Now, a 59-year-old woman has also been charged for allegedly perverting the course of justice.

She is due to appear in Waitākere District Court on Tuesday.