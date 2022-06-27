Auckland's liveable rating plummets - locals, experts weigh in

Auckland has lost its crown as the world's most liveable city, and while many blame the city centre, its mayor argues the once bustling metropolis is just on the verge of springing back to life.

Auckland inner city resident Lyric Waiwiri-Smith says living in the city centre isn’t what it used to be.

“You walk down the street now so much is closed, so many stores are shut up. It's quite grim.”

Last year Auckland topped the global livability index, partly due to the lack of Covid, but this year, it's plummeted to thirty-fourth.

While exposure to the pandemic may have dampened the vibe, urban planner Hamish First says that’s far from the only issue facing the city centre.

“If you walk from the top of Queen Street to the bottom… you got roadworks at every corner," he said.

"You've got a homeless person at every corner.

"You've got shops for lease at every corner.

“If you go into Aotea Square and look closely you'll see drug dealers peddling their drugs. I'm surprised it made to the top 34.”

But Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the steady influx of new residents painted a different story.

“There are a number of issues facing the city, but you've only got to look at the figures," he said.

“40,000 people living here now, and that number growing daily, more apartments being built, that speaks for itself.”

“As the year goes on, we are going to see a huge recovery in the city - more people coming back already - tourists, cruise ships, international students, more office workers back at work.”

There are also a variety of projects in the works to revive the city of sails.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick has launched a petition to speed up the pedestrianisation of Queen Street, and police are also setting up a small base in the middle of the city.

Events like Matariki celebrations at the weekend have also been a drawcard for many.

But First says the key to the city’s recovery, is the permanent return of its people.

“We need to bring the people back, and it probably starts with the council and government, as well as some of the larger corporates taking a leadership [role] and saying ‘our staff are coming back.’”