Ardern declines invitation to meet Zelensky in Ukraine

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed to 1News she declined an invitation from Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky to visit his war-torn country.

Ardern confirmed to 1News that like many world leaders, she received an invitation from Zelensky to visit Ukraine, but turned it down due to existing travel commitments.

"Where Ukraine has expressed a need for support, New Zealand has been there," Ardern said.

"That won’t change and nor would a visit on the ground change that.

"I’m mindful though it’s a huge logistical and security operation to have any leader on the ground in Ukraine and while it’s in the middle of a war we will continue to send our support in a meaningful way."

It comes as Ardern is set to arrive in Spain’s capital Madrid, where she’ll attend the NATO leaders’ summit on Tuesday.

Volodymyr Zelensky. (Source: Associated Press)

Zelensky is expected to attend the summit virtually.

The summit is the first stop on Ardern's visit to Europe where she’ll focus on getting a free trade deal between New Zealand and the European Union over the line.

New Zealand has sent Hercules aircraft and personnel to Europe to assist Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country in late February continues. New Zealand has also given $30 million in aid to Ukraine since the war began.

Overnight Russia launched missile attacks on Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, in an apparent Kremlin show-of-force to Western leaders.

