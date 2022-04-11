War in Ukraine: NZ to send Hercules aircraft, personnel to Europe

New Zealand is sending a C-130 Hercules aircraft with a team of 50 Defence Force personnel to Europe to assist Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H(NZ) Hercules aircraf (Supplied: NZDF)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it a "significant effort" in the contribution to Ukraine.

"New Zealand has been asked to respond alongside our partners.

"At no point will they enter Ukraine nor have they been asked to," Ardern said.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand will also give an extra $13 million to the effort, which includes $7.5 million going towards weapons and ammunition procurement in the UK. It brings New Zealand's total contribution to $30 million so far.

"Over the next two months, our C-130 will join a chain of military aircraft from partner nations, travelling throughout Europe carrying much-needed equipment and supplies to key distribution centres," Ardern said.

Another eight NZDF staff will be sent to Germany for a logistics role helping with moving equipment and people to the border with Ukraine.

"Our support is to assist the Ukraine Army to repel a brutal Russian invasion because peace in the region of Europe is essential for global stability," Ardern said.

"Such a blatant attack on a country’s sovereignty is a threat to all of us and that’s why we too have a role to play."

Last week all MPs, Governor-General Cindy Kiro, New Zealands spy chiefs and Defence Force figures were added to a Russian 'blacklist', were banned from entering Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Full-scale Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine looming

New Zealand has placed a 35% tariff on all Russian imports and is extending the existing export prohibitions to also include industrial products that are closely connected to "strategic" Russian industries.