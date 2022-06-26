5 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Mount Maunganui

Five people have been injured following a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 29A near Mount Maunganui on Sunday afternoon.

St John said three people are in serious condition, following the crash, and two are in moderate condition. It said four ambulances, and one rapid response vehicle, were called to the scene and have taken the injured to Tauranga Hospital.

Police said emergency services were called to the crash around 3pm and that there are now major traffic delays in the area.

"We advise motorists to avoid the area if possible and to expect significant delays."

In a tweet, Waka Kotahi said westbound traffic was being diverted, as the road between Baypark and Taipari St is closed.

Due to a crash, the westbound road is now CLOSED between SH2 Baypark and Taipari St. Please note eastbound is down to one lane. Please follow the direction from the emergency service on -site and expect delays in the area. ^FP pic.twitter.com/pabqyPpx0q — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 26, 2022

"Please follow the direction from the emergency service on-site and expect delays in the area."

It said the eastbound road was now reduced to one lane.