5 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Mount Maunganui

Source: 1News

Five people have been injured following a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 29A near Mount Maunganui on Sunday afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

St John said three people are in serious condition, following the crash, and two are in moderate condition. It said four ambulances, and one rapid response vehicle, were called to the scene and have taken the injured to Tauranga Hospital.

Police said emergency services were called to the crash around 3pm and that there are now major traffic delays in the area.

"We advise motorists to avoid the area if possible and to expect significant delays."

In a tweet, Waka Kotahi said westbound traffic was being diverted, as the road between Baypark and Taipari St is closed.

"Please follow the direction from the emergency service on-site and expect delays in the area."

It said the eastbound road was now reduced to one lane.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Ardern shows off cake she made for Neve's birthday

2

5 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Mount Maunganui

3

Christchurch woman stabbed to death in random attack - police

4

Person dies after vehicle accident on Mt Roskill driveway

5

National MP removes post 'causing distress' after abortion ruling

Latest Stories

Person dies after vehicle accident on Mt Roskill driveway

Christchurch woman stabbed to death in random attack - police

5 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Mount Maunganui

Serena Williams is back: 'I didn't retire, I just needed to heal'

Mid-year road toll reaches 190, highest since 2018

Related Stories

Person dies after vehicle accident on Mt Roskill driveway

Mid-year road toll reaches 190, highest since 2018

Rotorua stabbing leaves man in critical condition

Woman's body found in car pulled from water in rural Auckland