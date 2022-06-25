Watch: Tonga fans take to the streets ahead of Test against Kiwis

Source: 1News

Some colourful characters are out and about in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu on Saturday afternoon to support Tonga ahead of the big league game against the Kiwis.

1News' camera caught a couple of Super Mario's, along with a superhero buddy, dancing down the main street.

"Mate ma'a Tonga!" was the cry from many flag waving fans as a parade like atmosphere took over the streets.

Tongan fans fill the crowd at Mt Smart Stadium.

One family said they'd driven up from Tauranga for the game.

New Zealand's men's and women's rugby league teams take on Tonga at Mt Smart stadium on Saturday.

The women's game kicked off at 3:20pm, followed by the men's game at 5:20pm. The stadium is sold out.

