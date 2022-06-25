Ardern shows off cake she made for Neve's birthday

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shown off her cake making skills for daughter Neve’s fourth birthday.
Ardern and Clarke Gayford’s daughter was treated to a ladybug cake, with the PM posting her creation to Instagram.
“This year was my turn on the birthday cake (or what I’ve come to know as the ‘stress bomb’) Neve requested a Ladybug,” Ardern captioned the image.
ADVERTISEMENT
“After several disasters underneath A LOT of icing, this was the result. All edible aside from the eyes (I resorted to sharpie on lollipops 😳) Happy Birthday Neve Te Aroha!”
The colourful cake is likely all gone by now as Neve’s birthday was on Tuesday, June 21.