Ardern shows off cake she made for Neve's birthday

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shown off her cake making skills for daughter Neve’s fourth birthday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Getty)

Ardern and Clarke Gayford’s daughter was treated to a ladybug cake, with the PM posting her creation to Instagram.

Neve's cake.

Neve's cake. (Source: Supplied)

“This year was my turn on the birthday cake (or what I’ve come to know as the ‘stress bomb’) Neve requested a Ladybug,” Ardern captioned the image.

“After several disasters underneath A LOT of icing, this was the result. All edible aside from the eyes (I resorted to sharpie on lollipops 😳) Happy Birthday Neve Te Aroha!”

The colourful cake is likely all gone by now as Neve’s birthday was on Tuesday, June 21.

