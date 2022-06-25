8638 Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths over last 2 days

There are 8638 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand over the last two days, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

A file image of masks and goggles, part of PPE, personal protective equipment. (Source: Associated Press)

The numbers have been recorded over two days as Friday was a public holiday.

There are 316 people in hospital with the virus.

Four people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry also announced 24 deaths of people with Covid-19. This includes 23 deaths in June and one from May.

They take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1455 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Of the people whose deaths were reported on Saturday, six were from the Auckland region, three were from Waikato, three were from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Bay of Plenty, three were from Taranaki, one was from Wairarapa, one was from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson-Marlborough, three were from Canterbury, and one was from Southern.

One person was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, 11 were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90. Of these people, 13 were male and 11 were female.

Friday and Saturday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (217), Auckland (2,693), Waikato (522), Bay of Plenty (295), Lakes (131), Hawke’s Bay (256), MidCentral (256), Whanganui (94), Taranaki (195), Tairāwhiti (76), Wairarapa (99), Capital and Coast (811), Hutt Valley (338), Nelson Marlborough (343), Canterbury (1,401), South Canterbury (93), Southern (723), West Coast (90).

The location of five cases is unknown.

The ministry said 8313 cases were detected through RATs while 325 were detected through PCR tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 17,404 RAT results were reported in the past 48 hours, while 4652 PCR tests were carried out.

There were also 211 imported cases over the past two days.

There were 5285 Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday.