5285 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 12 deaths reported

There are 5285 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Thursday.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in The Cloud, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 300 people in hospital with the virus, 34 fewer than Wednesday.

Five people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one more than 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry also announced 12 deaths of people with Covid-19. It said the deaths had occurred since June 17.

Of the 12 people who have died, two were aged in their 50s, seven were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Seven were men and five were women.

Four were from Northland, two were from Taranaki, and one each were from the Auckland region, Bay of Plenty, the MidCentral DHB area, the Wellington region, Canterbury and the Southern DHB area.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1431.

The ministry explained 31 previously reported deaths had been reclassified as unrelated to the virus, so had been removed from the total. It said the deaths had occurred more than 28 days after they had the virus. Their formal cause of death had been deemed unrelated to Covid-19.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 4817, down from 5451 a week ago, and down on 4873 24 hours ago.

Thursday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (143), Auckland (1596), Waikato (298), Bay of Plenty (175), Lakes (63), Hawke's Bay (142), MidCentral (148), Whanganui (57), Taranaki (158), Tairāwhiti (37), Wairarapa (45), Capital and Coast (512), Hutt Valley (225), Nelson Marlborough (199), Canterbury (936), South Canterbury (74), Southern (426) and West Coast (48).

The location of three cases is unknown.

The ministry said 5135 of Thursday's cases had been detected through RATs and 150 through PCR tests.

A total of 3795 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 11,334 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 33,699. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 106 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry said there will be no Covid-19 update on Friday due to Matariki. It said updates will still be published on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's numbers will include the figures for Friday.

On Wednesday, 5499 community cases were announced.