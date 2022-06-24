West Coast man's bush hut hidden away from civilisation

Source: 1News

Hidden away in the West Coast bush is a place called Madman’s Creek, so-called because you would be mad to go looking for gold there.

It is also Johnny Curry’s home, immune to the molestations of modernity.

The property is Curry’s second hut after the first was destroyed in a flood.

"So I thought well I’d gotta go to higher ground. And I was in a hurry so this one was as rough as the other one."

Curry said he hunts for his own meat as it only "costs a bullet and a bit of your time".

"It’s totally different to what you get in the supermarket which has been injected with all sorts of stuff from the day it was born."

Watch the video on SevenSharp for more of Curry’s adventures.

New ZealandWest Coast

