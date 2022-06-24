Police dive squad to search for person missing at Maruia Falls

Source: 1News

The Police Dive Squad has been called to search for a person who went missing in the water at Maruia Falls on Friday afternoon.

Maruia Falls, River, waterfall, South Island.

Maruia Falls, River, waterfall, South Island. (Source: Getty)

Police said in an earlier statement that one person was pulled from the water at about 12.10pm at Maruia Falls in the Tasman region of Shenandoah, however a second person was missing.

A rescue helicopter had been dispatched and on call Search and Rescue staff were notified.

In a statement, St John said it was notified of a water incident at Maruia Falls at 12:05 and responded with one ambulance and one helicopter.

"We assessed and treated one patient with moderate injuries who has been transported to Nelson hospital via ambulance."

Police told 1News in a second statement later on Friday afternoon that there are no land or air searches being carried out on Friday afternoon.

"We are awaiting for Dive Squad to arrive to then conduct a further search. Hopefully looking to arrive tomorrow," a police spokesperson said.

New ZealandTasman

Popular Stories

1

Man recounts helping stop Murrays Bay stabbing attack

2

Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach

3

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveil new portrait

4

West Coast man's bush hut hidden away from civilisation

5

Police dive squad to search for person missing at Maruia Falls

Latest Stories

Kiwi connection continues, Breakers' Dieng going to OKC

Leafy greens could be heading for all-time high prices

Police dive squad to search for person missing at Maruia Falls

Man recounts helping stop Murrays Bay stabbing attack

Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach

Related Stories

Cost and timeline of Tasman's Waimea Dam swells again

Person in critical condition after Marlborough crash

An exclusive look at NZ's largest dam to be built in decades

One dead after crash in Richmond, Tasman