Police dive squad to search for person missing at Maruia Falls

The Police Dive Squad has been called to search for a person who went missing in the water at Maruia Falls on Friday afternoon.

Maruia Falls, River, waterfall, South Island. (Source: Getty)

Police said in an earlier statement that one person was pulled from the water at about 12.10pm at Maruia Falls in the Tasman region of Shenandoah, however a second person was missing.

A rescue helicopter had been dispatched and on call Search and Rescue staff were notified.

In a statement, St John said it was notified of a water incident at Maruia Falls at 12:05 and responded with one ambulance and one helicopter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We assessed and treated one patient with moderate injuries who has been transported to Nelson hospital via ambulance."

Police told 1News in a second statement later on Friday afternoon that there are no land or air searches being carried out on Friday afternoon.

"We are awaiting for Dive Squad to arrive to then conduct a further search. Hopefully looking to arrive tomorrow," a police spokesperson said.