Leafy greens could be heading for all-time high prices

By Henry McMullan, Hawkes Bay Reporter
Source: 1News

Salad could be off the menu for the next few weeks as growers cope with the fallout from recent extreme weather.

(Source: istock.com)

It comes after heavy rain, hail and flooding has damaged crops around the country.

United Fresh New Zealand's Jerry Prendergast said Kiwis could see all time high prices soon.

“If you think about the kind of heavy rain that's come through not only in the Waikato but Horowhenua, we saw a lot of that happening the Pukekohe region - that has really affected the crop dramatically."

“Lettuce has properly started to hit an all-time high over the last 24 to 48 hours. I think lettuce could be around $6 -7 each - that's in some cases if you can get it. For example, cos lettuce, almost unavailable."

The cost for leafy greens may be an all-time high, but Phil’s Garden Owner Paul Russell said there’s still good value options around.

“You can’t go wrong with potatoes, pumpkins - they go alright in a soup this time of year. Leeks, they grow alright in the winter, just stay away from your tomatoes and salad kind of stuff," he said.

“The mix of the weather, increase in production costs like petrol and staffing shortages are why we see the spike. Winter happens every year but it’s the combination hurting us."

Broccoli grower Tony Cato got creative, using a kayak to salvage what he could of his flooded broccoli crop.

“We ended up having to throw it all out because we didn’t want to run the risk of anything being contaminated. That was quite a big event we haven’t had that for five or six years now,” Cato said.

New ZealandFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

Man recounts helping stop Murrays Bay stabbing attack

2

Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach

3

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveil new portrait

4

West Coast man's bush hut hidden away from civilisation

5

Police dive squad to search for person missing at Maruia Falls

Latest Stories

Kiwi connection continues, Breakers' Dieng going to OKC

Leafy greens could be heading for all-time high prices

Police dive squad to search for person missing at Maruia Falls

Man recounts helping stop Murrays Bay stabbing attack

Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach

Related Stories

NZ cheese makers worry EU trade deal will restrict common names

Kiwis throwing away more food than ever before - survey

Foodstuffs setting up wholesale access for rivals 'with urgency'

Traditional Māori bread from Whanganui takes world stage