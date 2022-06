A man's been charged with murder after the death of a baby in Auckland's Ōtara.

The baby was taken to a medical centre in Ōtara on May 23, but despite the efforts of staff who did CPR, it died.

A 24-year-old who had been previously charged will now face an upgraded charge of murder.

Police say they can't provide further information due to suppression orders.