A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 27-year-old man in Ranui, West Auckland, on Sunday.

Armed police officer guards house in Ranui, Auckland where person died. (Source: 1News)

The deceased has been named as Lev Nemkin of Albany, North Auckland.

Police say a 47-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning. He will appear in the Waitākere District Court on Friday charged with murder.

Emergency services were called to a house in Ranui Station Rd on Sunday evening following Nemkin's death.

Police say they are not seeking anyone else.