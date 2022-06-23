Auckland liquor store targeted by ram-raiders

Source: 1News

Police are searching for "an unknown number of offenders" after an Auckland liquor store was ram-raided and burgled overnight.

Ram-raided liquor store in Herne Bay.

(Source: 1News)

A police spokesperson told 1News that a vehicle was used to get into the Liquorland Boutique on Jervois Road in Herne Bay just before 3.30am.

"An unknown number of offenders have taken some items before fleeing from the scene in a vehicle."

The shop's smashed front door windows were boarded up on Thursday morning.

Investigations are "in the very early stages", the spokesperson said.

