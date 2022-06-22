New Zealand's miracle marathon man crosses finish line

Anna Burns-Francis
By Anna Burns-Francis, 1News US Correspondent
Source: 1News

New Zealand's miracle marathon man has finally crossed the finish line of a 5000km, five-year journey running across America.

Nick Ashill has completed the coast-to-coast race more than four years after he first started.

"I think I'll hold the world record for the longest time it takes to run across the United States of America," he said.

"But you know, the feeling of accomplishing something that was dear to my heart so many years ago has now become a reality."

Ashill started the race at Santa Monica pier in California in 2017 and had made it most of the way when he was struck by a car in Ohio and left for dead.

It took 16 surgeries to get him back on his feet - his $1.3 million dollar medical bill thankfully covered by insurance.

Last month Seven Sharp joined Ashill at the very same spot, as he picked up the race again.

After three weeks of running towards New York, up and down mountains and encountering rain storms, black bears and rattle snakes - and he was finally finished.

"My body is a bit sore and tired," he said as he took off his shoes and wandered into the Atlantic Ocean.

"It still feels pretty magic."

Ashill celebrated with a classic Coney Island hotdog - quickly followed by another - before having a well-deserved rest.

He won't be sitting down for long though, he's got another race in mind - and it's America again - only, from north to south instead.

