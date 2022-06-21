Child under 10 years old with Covid-19 dies

A child under 10 years old with Covid-19 has died, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The child is among 17 people in New Zealand who died with Covid-19 over the last 24 hours.

One person was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and two were aged over 90. One was a child aged under 10, the ministry said in the daily 1pm Covid update.

Ten of those who died were male and seven were female.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment on these deaths."

It comes as 5630 new community Covid-19 cases were announced on Tuesday.

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 362 people in hospital with the virus in New Zealand. Four people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1432.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is 12.

There were 4024 new Covid cases on Monday and nine deaths reported.