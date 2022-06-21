5630 new Covid cases on Tuesday, 17 deaths reported

There are 5630 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 362 people in hospital with the virus in New Zealand.

Four people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Seventeen more people in New Zealand with Covid-19 have died.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1432.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is 12.

Of the people who died nine were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from the Bay of Plenty, two were from Taranaki, one was from Hawke’s Bay, one was from MidCentral, one was from Canterbury and one was from Southern.

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (167), Auckland (1663), Waikato (352), Bay of Plenty (182), Lakes (73), Hawke’s Bay (179), MidCentral (176), Whanganui (58), Taranaki (173), Tairāwhiti (42), Wairarapa (57), Capital and Coast (493), Hutt Valley (224), Nelson Marlborough (240), Canterbury (941), South Canterbury (70), Southern (493), West Coast (45), Unknown (2).

The ministry said 5502 of Tuesday's cases had been detected through RATs and 128 through PCR tests. A total of 3017 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 12,810 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 34,124. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 65 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

There were 4024 new Covid cases on Monday and nine deaths reported.

