4024 new Covid cases on Monday, 9 deaths reported

There are 4024 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

Wendy Kofoed of Newmarket School says they are looking bringing back some measures that were in place under Red. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 391 people in hospital with the virus in New Zealand.

Three people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Nine more people in New Zealand with Covid-19 have died.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1415.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is 13.

Of the people who died two were from the Auckland region, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from Wellington, two were from Canterbury and one was from South Canterbury.

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (91), Auckland (1250), Waikato (257), Bay of Plenty (157), Lakes (46), Hawke’s Bay (114), MidCentral (113), Whanganui (50), Taranaki (112), Tairāwhiti (22), Wairarapa (47), Capital and Coast (388), Hutt Valley (190), Nelson Marlborough (168), Canterbury (594), South Canterbury (60), Southern (336), West Coast (28), Unknown (1).

The ministry said 3922 of Monday's cases had been detected through RATs and 102 through PCR tests. A total of 1980 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 7678 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 34,554. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 53 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

There were 3235 Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday and five deaths.