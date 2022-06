The death of a person in the Auckland suburb of Ranui on Sunday night is being treated as "unexplained" by police.

Armed police officer guards house in Ranui, Auckland where person died. (Source: 1News)

The person died at an address on Ranui Station Road.

Police were called to the scene just after 10pm.

"Initial inquiries have been carried out and the death is currently being treated as unexplained," police said in a statement on Monday morning.

An armed police officer was guarding the scene on Monday morning.

Police will carry out a scene examination today.