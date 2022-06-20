Auckland school ‘deeply affected’ after student dies in Picton crash

An Auckland high school principal has spoken of the "extremely sad news" after two students were involved in a crash which killed a family of seven near Picton over the weekend.

The crash involving a van and a truck happened at Mt Pleasant on Sunday morning. (Source: Breakfast)

A Year 10 student at Pukekohe High School was among those who died when a refrigerator truck and a van collided on State Highway 1 south of Picton on Sunday morning.

His older brother, a Year 11 student, remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A letter, signed by Pukekohe High School principal Richard Barnett, was sent out to parents and caregivers on Monday following the tragedy.

"As a school we have learnt the extremely sad news that two of our students were involved in the fatal road traffic accident yesterday morning near Picton, that was reported on the news," it read.

"One of our Year 10 students died at the scene of the accident. His older brother in Year 11 remains in hospital. Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and close friends."

Barnett said the school's pastoral leadership team and counsellors are "really coming together" and "doing amazing work" to help the staff and students still reeling from the news.

He said staff and students who know the students involved are "being supported and cared for in school today", and "additional counselling support has been made available".

"If you are concerned about your child in the light of this incident, please do reach out to the school for support."

Barnett told 1News learning that students at the school were involved in the crash has been "really, really hard".

“The news is still really fresh. We only found out 24 hours ago," he said.

“For the students in the school, and the staff who knew the students, they’ll be deeply affected by the incident.”

He said a "special assembly" will be held for the Year 10 students on Tuesday afternoon.