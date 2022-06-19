Prince William marks UK Father's Day with holiday pic

Prince William has posted a joyous family photo to mark Father's Day in the UK.

Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George. (Source: Kensington Palace)

In the photo, the Duke of Cambridge can be seen with his children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The never-before-seen photo was taken in Jordan, while the Prince and his family were on holiday, according to Kensington Palace. While the photo was taken in late-2021, it was only released by the palace on Sunday.

In the tweet, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished "a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!".

Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today! pic.twitter.com/dNPJqvjHDy — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 18, 2022

Father's Day is being celebrated on June 19 in the UK and several other countries like the US - the third Sunday in June. Meanwhile, New Zealand and Australia celebrate Father's Day on the first Sunday in September.

Other photos from the family's holiday in Jordan had been released throughout the past several months. A photo of the family, including the Duchess of Cambridge, had been included as part of the family's official 2021 Christmas card.