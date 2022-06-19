BB guns recovered after mall incident in Auckland's Glenfield

Police say six people have been taken into custody after they received a report of a firearm sighting near Glenfield Mall.

Glenfield Mall in daylight. (Source: Google Maps)

In a statement just before 9pm, police said they recovered BB guns after attending to the incident.

"Police received a report that there was a person with what appeared to be a firearm at Westfield Glenfield about 8pm," police said.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

"Police attended and have taken six people into custody and recovered BB guns."

The incident had prompted speculation on social media.