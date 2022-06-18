Robertson busts out trademark breakdancing after Crusaders' win

While the dominant nature of the Crusaders' win over the Blues at Eden Park to win the Super Rugby Pacific championship may not have been predicted by many, Scott Robertson's trademark celebration afterwards was an absolute certainty.

As the Crusaders basked in their comprehensive 21-7 win over the Blues on Saturday, a coy Scott Robertson took short interviews to reflect on the performance.

But for every question about his team's moves, there were questions about his own and whether or not he'd bust out the breakdancing on the hallowed turf of the Garden of Eden.

After each of the Crusaders' past titles under Robertson, their charismatic coach has celebrated the triumph with a dance for his team - rain, hail or shine, at home or away.

But to do so at Eden Park, Robertson wasn't so sure.

"We'll see what happens," Robertson told Sky shortly after the final hooter.

"I was actually trying to put [the tradition] to bed actually but I think there's a little bit of hype."

A little was an understatement.

Sure enough, the team circle appeared for the Crusaders soon after and with it came the familiar chants of "hoo, ha, Razor ray".

While Richie Mo'unga got the dancing going for the team, everyone was waiting for the headline act and Robertson didn't disappoint.

The Crusaders coach shimmied, kicked, got dirty on the ground and even did the caterpillar, getting a roar from his players as he went through each move.

It marked the sixth time "Razor Ray" has pulled out the moves with six Super Rugby championships to his name as the Crusaders coach.