Border reopening sees Kiwis ramp up solo travel

Since the borders have reopened, eager travellers have packed their bags and begun jetting off around the globe.

But interestingly, many are doing it alone, with a rise in solo travel in the post-lockdown world.

So why are people doing it alone?

Brent Thomas from the House of Travel said people are simply looking to reconnect with family members and loved ones they haven't been able to see in years.

Meanwhile young people are heading out on their OE, while older people are heading away and joining tours around the globe.

